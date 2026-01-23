Two Clay County deputies hospitalized after dog attack, sheriff’s office says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two deputies are hospitalized after being attacked by multiple dogs on Thursday afternoon, says the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

According to CCSO, the two deputies responded to Foxtail Avenue for a service call. While on scene, they were attacked by multiple dogs.

One deputy sustained life-threatening injuries, and the other deputy sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]