Two dead in San Marco crash after fleeing traffic stop, reports of car break-ins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead after the truck they were in crashed into a telephone pole in San Marco early Friday after fleeing from Jacksonville police.

Two others in the truck, a red Chevy Trio Blazer that was reported stolen in January, were hospitalized. One is in critical condition and the other is stable, Jacksonville police said at a news conference Friday morning.

Before the crash, at about 3:42 a.m., Jacksonville police were called to a location on Hendricks Avenue for reports of possible car break-ins. Witnesses in the area reported seeing a red Chevy Blazer “driving suspiciously,” police said at the news conference.

Officers arrived and determined that a vehicle was broken into, police said, adding that officers spotted the Blazer speeding by and attempted to pull it over.

The Blazer sped away from officers. Police didn’t give chase for safety reasons, police said.

Moments later, the crash was reported in San Marco at the intersection of Nira Avenue and King Street, police said.

The roadway remained closed much of the morning Friday.

