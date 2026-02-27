Two exchanging info. after minor Jacksonville crash, hit by car, one dies other critically injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 38-year-old woman from St. Johns is dead and a 35-year-old man from Fairfield, Ohio, was critically injured Thursday night after being struck by a car on State Road 9B in Jacksonville’s Bayard community.

The two were hit while standing in the emergency lane to exchange information following a minor traffic collision, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The crash occurred at about 9:48 p.m. near the intersection of Flagler Center Boulevard.

The man and woman had moved to the paved inside emergency lane after one of their vehicles rolled into the other while stopped in traffic, the news release states

They were initially stopped in southbound traffic in their respective vehicles. The man’s vehicle rolled backward and collided with the woman’s vehicle, the news release states.

Both individuals then exited their cars and stood within the paved inside emergency lane of State Road 9B to exchange information, the news release states.

As they stood in the emergency lane, a 20-year-old St. Augustine man was traveling southbound in a sedan in the inside lane. He failed to observe the stopped traffic ahead of him and attempted to brake while steering the sedan into the inside emergency lane to avoid the other vehicles, the news release states.

He struck the man and the woman carrying them a short distance before the vehicle came to a final rest in the grass median of State Road 9B, the news release states.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.