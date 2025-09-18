Two grandmothers, possible grandchild stole over 60 bottles of wine: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects stealing from a liquidation store on St. Augustine Road in District 3.

This incident took place on September 8.

According to JSO, the two suspects were grandmothers, with the third suspect a possible grandchild. All the suspects selected their wine and left the store without paying.

A clip that was posted on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office socials shows the suspects taking a few bottles. JSO says they had taken more than 60 bottles.

JSO encourages anyone who knows the suspects in the video to call 904-630-0500. If you prefer to stay anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers 1-866-845-TIPS. First Coast Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward large enough to buy as much wine as you want.

𝐖𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐖𝐄𝐃𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐃𝐀𝐘: 𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐟𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐬?

They’re putting a new meaning on grand theft.



On September 8, these three suspects walked into a liquidation store on St. Augustine Road in District 3 and began… pic.twitter.com/may6mxEBHz — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 17, 2025

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]