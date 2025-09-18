Local

Two grandmothers, possible grandchild stole over 60 bottles of wine: JSO

Three suspects stole over 60 bottles of wine from a liquidation store. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects stealing from a liquidation store on St. Augustine Road in District 3. Photo: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects stealing from a liquidation store on St. Augustine Road in District 3.

This incident took place on September 8.

According to JSO, the two suspects were grandmothers, with the third suspect a possible grandchild. All the suspects selected their wine and left the store without paying.

A clip that was posted on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office socials shows the suspects taking a few bottles. JSO says they had taken more than 60 bottles.

JSO encourages anyone who knows the suspects in the video to call 904-630-0500. If you prefer to stay anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers 1-866-845-TIPS. First Coast Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward large enough to buy as much wine as you want.

