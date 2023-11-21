House known for overdoses; Two Interlachen residents arrested for selling fentanyl, meth, and pills

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — After several months of investigating, Putnam Sheriff’s Office drug unit detectives made two arrests on Monday morning.

Tracy Wilson, 44, and Christopher Harrison, 39, were arrested at their home on 321 Milton Avenue. During a search of the home, a handgun, 13.5 grams of fentanyl, and more than 20 Alprazolam pills were found.

The sheriff’s office said that it’s responded to the home twice in the past two years to drug overdoses. Also, both Wilson and Harrison are convicted felons.

Wilson was arrested and charged with:

Tracy Wilson was also charged with attempting to smuggle pills into jail after her initial arrest.

Trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more.

Possession of a Schedule 4 substance with intent to sell.

Possession of methamphetamine.

Possession of a controlled substance.

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maintaining a drug dwelling.

Possession of synthetic narcotic for distribution.

Harrison was arrested and charged with:

Christopher Wilson was arrested on multiple drug related charges.

Trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more.

Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Possession of methamphetamine.

Possession of a controlled substance.

Maintaining a drug dwelling.

Possession of synthetic narcotic for distribution.

While Wilson was being taken to jail, authorities also found Xanax pills in her bra. She was additionally charged with the introduction of contraband into jail facilities.

“This is a nuisance location and my detectives have worked diligently to build a case that hopefully will remove these two individuals from our community and prevent them from pedaling their poison,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said.

Both Wilson and Harrison were being held without bond.

