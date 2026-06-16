Two Jacksonville firefighters injured in Northside house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two firefighters with Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department were injured during an early morning blaze Tuesday at a home on the city’s Northside. It occurred at about 5:32 a.m. at a home on Percy Creek Drive, according to JFRD.

The firefighters’ injuries were minor and they were taken to the hospital out of precaution, JFRD said. The home, which received significant structural damage, was not occupied at the time of the fire, JFRD said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and it’s being investigated by the state fire marshal.

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