Pedestrian struck by SUV, dies in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after she was hit by an SUV early Tuesday as she crossed a street in Jacksonville Heights. It happened at about 2:20 a.m. on eastbound State Road 134 at Old Middleburg Road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The SUV was traveling eastbound on SR 134 at Old Middleburg Road in the outside travel lane, the news release states. The pedestrian was crossing SR 134 in the crosswalk, FHP said.

The traffic signal was green as the SUV proceeded through the intersection striking the pedestrian, the news release states.

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