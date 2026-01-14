Two Jacksonville men die in I-10 crash

Two men are dead after a crash late Tuesday on Interstate 10. It happened near Stockton Street at about 11:51 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The 2016 Lexus sedan, driven by a 45-year-old Jacksonville man, was traveling eastbound on I-10 near mile marker 362 in the left lane. The vehicle changed lanes to the right, ran off the roadway striking signs, and flipping over, according to FHP.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 31-year-old Jacksonville man, who was wearing a seatbelt, was also pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

