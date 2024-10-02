Two juveniles arrested for stealing golf cars in Nocatee, deputies say

NOCATEE, Fla. — Two juveniles have been arrested for a string of golf cart arrests in Nocatee, according to the St. John County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 28, deputies responded to a call about a stolen golf cart. During the time, there had been a string of golf car thefts in the area. No suspects were identified.

The next day, deputies responded to a call about a suspicious person looking into cars. Deputies found two juveniles who were running away on foot.

During an investigation, the sheriff’s office found that the juveniles were responsible for stealing three golf carts. One of them was found submerged in a Jacksonville pond.

Both juveniles were arrested and charged with grand theft, motor vehicle theft, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling, and resisting without violence.

SJSO says this is still an ongoing investigation.

