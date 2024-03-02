Two local players back home as Savannah Bananas bring their show to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The greatest show in sports is back in Jax. The Savannah Bananas world tour will be playing in front of a sold-out crowd over the weekend.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

10,000 fans each night will get a chance to experience banana ball- the fastest and most entertaining game of baseball.

The teams arrived in Jacksonville around 11 am on Friday morning, 8 hours before their first pitch of game one.

Action Sports Jax Alivia Tassely caught up with two local players ahead of rehearsals about their homecoming game.

Plus, Action Sports Jax Brent Martineau was joined live on the new Action Sports Jax 24/7 Stream channel by The Young Professor (begins at the 2:12:09 mark), the team’s in-game host.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.