Two men arrested after Georgia-Pacific plant break-in, Glynn County police say

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Two men are facing charges after police say they broke into the Georgia-Pacific Wood Products facility on Highway 99 late Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call about a possible break-in around 9:54 p.m. at the plant, which has had copper thefts before.

Police say they saw one man running between buildings and caught him with help from a K9 unit.

The second suspect was found hiding behind another building.

Investigators say they found a bag of tools believed to be used for the break-in.

Both men were taken to the Glynn County Detention Center.

Police identified the suspects as Jeffery McKinney, 48, of Baxley, and Marshall Latimer, 37, of Gainesville.

Both face burglary charges. McKinney is also charged with obstruction.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

