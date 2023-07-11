Two men indicted in ‘brutal, execution-style’ Baker County murders

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — On Mon., Jul. 10, a Baker County grand jury returned indictments against Curtis Austin and Waylon Hannah in the July 2022 “brutal murders” on Sawtooth Road.

Action News Jax first reported when deputies found two friends, David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas, dead inside a Baker County home. Early on in the investigation, Sheriff Scotty Rhoden described the incident as “brutal murder.”

“Make no mistake about it, this was an execution-style murder,” Sheriff Rhoden said in an August 2022 news conference.

Austin, then just 16, and Hannah, 19 at his arrest, reportedly went to Singers’ property, entered the house, and shot and killed both Sigers and Thomas. One of the victims was found in the hallway and another in a back bedroom.

Sheriff Rhoden said that there was a dispute between one of the victims and one of the suspects before the murders occurred.

On Monday, the grand jury indicted both Austin and Hannah for two counts of first-degree murder. Both defendants have remained in custody since Baker County detectives arrested them in January.

Back in August 2022, David Dearing, “Bo” Thomas’ half-brother said: