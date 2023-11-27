Two missiles fired from Yemen toward Mayport-based warship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two ballistic missiles were fired from Yemen toward a Mayport-based warship Monday morning. The USS Mason had just responded to a cargo ship under attack in the Gulf of Aden.

The ship left Naval Station Mayport October 13th for a scheduled deployment.

Read: 2 missiles fired from Yemen toward Mayport-based USS Mason after it responded to attack on tanker

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

U.S. officials said it was responding to a commercial cargo ship that was seized. Two hours later the missiles were fired and landed about ten miles from the ship in the Gulf of Aden. Retired Mayport Navy Captain Rick Hoffman said these are the moments sailors train for.

“This is a years-long process and it continues from the moment you leave sight of land in the US, to the moment you get back.”

Last week, the USS Thomas Hudner shot down attack drones and last month, the USS Carney took out three missiles. Each of the ships is stationed at Mayport.

Read: US Navy warship shoots down drone from Yemen over the Red Sea

Read: Mayport-based U.S. Navy warship in Red Sea intercepts three missiles heading north out of Yemen

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

No one was hurt on the USS Mason and there was no damage. U.S. officials would not comment on whether the ship was the intended target.

“It happens in split seconds, it happens very specifically, and the terminology is very precise. And these guys work as a team,” Hoffman said. “There’s a huge amount of pressure on these guys and they’re young. So, they have to be good. They have to work as a team. They have to feel empowered to do their job and they have to be trained to do their job.”

It all comes as Iran-backed Houthi forces have increased attacks against U.S. interests and Israel as fears grow across the region that the Israel-Hamas war could widen.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.