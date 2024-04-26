Two missing teens reported out of Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Two teenage girls have been reported missing in Lake City on Thursday night.

Joey Ezell, 15, and Isabella Maree Hendrick, 16, were last seen at the same home at Meridian on 439 SW Michigan St.

Ezell was wearing black pants, a white, long-sleeved shirt, and a black headband. She’s been described as 5-foot-3 in height and weighing 144 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Henrick was seen wearing black pants, black shoes, and a green multi-colored jacket. She has been described as 5-foot-6 in height, and weighing 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see the girls please call police immediately at 386-752-4343 or dial 9-1-1.

