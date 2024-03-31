Two new road projects expected to start this week in Clay County

Middleburg, Fla. — Attention Clay County drivers. Expect some traffic changes as two new projects get underway.

One of those projects will be on County Road 218 in Middleburg.

On Monday, crews will start working to make a 2.7-mile stretch of the road four lanes, instead of two. Crews plan to add a median, a turn lane, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and bike lanes.

Drivers should anticipate a daily traffic shift and single-lane closures on the north side of the road from Cosmos Avenue to Pine Tree Lane.

However, when the Clay County Fair is in town on April 4-14, you’ll only see lane closures Monday through Thursday until 5:30 p.m.

That project is expected to be complete by the summer of 2025.

The second new project starting this week will happen on Oakleaf Plantation Parkway. On April 1, the road will be resurfaced from Eagle Landing Parkway to State Road 23.

It’s expected to take 5-7 days to complete. Anticipate lane closures and traffic shifts.

