Two organizations converting hotel into homes for veterans in St. Augustine.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Two non-profit organizations teamed up to buy a hotel in St. Augustine to house 20 veterans. Action News Jax spoke with a veteran who said this changed his life during a painful period.

The Old Town Inn in St. Augustine will soon be changing to Veterans’ Village.

As St. Johns County’s growth continues to increase, so does the cost of rent. That’s why the Veterans Council of St. John’s County and Home Again teamed up to create affordable housing for veterans in the county.

Chairman of Veterans’ Council of St. John’s County Bill Dudley said, “As a result of that, it’s pricing a lot of our veterans right out of the housing market. Our objective is trying to help those veterans who just can’t find housing.”

The organization bought the Old Town Inn hotel located near the Bridge of Lions on Anastasia Island for $2.4 million. They got the money from a $3 million grant from the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs. The remaining $600,000 is to keep the facility up to date.

There are about 21 rooms in this facility, and two veterans are already staying there.

“They brought me here when I was facing four surgeries at the time, I was active, I was working a lot, and I had to get off the work trail,” veteran Les Barger said

Barger said the hotel charged him about $350 a week. With the new owners, he’s paying less than that.

“With our case workers, we will be able to find subsidies for them. It is a very low rate,” President Home Again St. Johns, Troy Blevins said. “This is where we are going to be with the facility. They have kept their rate as low as possible.”

The reduced monthly rate is based on the income and benefits of each veteran.

There will also be services for veterans to help with healthcare and employment.

“As soon as I get back on my feet, I would be more than happy to help this cause,” Barger said. “They are helping me know -- I’ll give it back.”

If you know a veteran in need of a home, you can reach out to the Veterans Council of St. John’s County.

Organizers told me this place is meant for veterans who are struggling in society. They hope this will help decrease the number of homeless veterans in St. Johns County.

