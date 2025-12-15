Two people were injured in separate shootings Sunday morning, says JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were found shot in two separate shootings on Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, a man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest after officers responded to the 4800 block of Kingsbury St. at 11 a.m.

Based on the initial investigation, the man was engaged in a physical altercation with the suspect, who then shot him. The suspect was arrested, and there is no further danger to the community.

JSO says the victim was taken to a hospital, and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

In another incident, officers responded to a local hospital regarding a person who was shot. JSO says a woman sustained a graze wound to her right leg. The initial investigation revealed that it came from a domestic dispute and happened in a car. The suspect was also detained with no further danger to the community.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information about either incident to contact them at 904-630-0500 or JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org.

