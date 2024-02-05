Two separate tornadoes touched down Sunday in Jacksonville, National Weather Service confirmed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A National Weather Service (NWS) damage survey confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in our area during a stormy Sunday.

Two tornadoes have been confirmed in Duval County from yesterday's storms. @ActionNewsJax #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/bSvtXRpHQU — Trevor Gibbs (@TrevorsWeather) February 5, 2024

The more powerful of the two was an EF-1 tornado with winds near 100 miles per hour. According to the NWS, the EF-1 touched down around 4:11 p.m. along Sal Taylor Creek to the southwest of Cecil Field and moved northward across Peacock Ridge Drive and Cochise Drive. The tornado then lifted in the Sal Taylor Creek Preserve just east of Nathan Hale Road around 4:15 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The second tornado was rated as an EF-0 with winds near 85 miles per hour, was on the ground for 1.05 miles, and had a maximum path width of 200 yards.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The NWS shared the following report:

“A separate supercell thunderstorm produced an EF-0 tornado, with an estimated peak wind of 85 mph, which touched down around 5:05 p.m. EST just south of Normandy Boulevard, or near the intersection of Cecil Commerce Center Parkway to the northeast of Cecil Field and moved northeastward, producing minor damage to fences and trees along Brian Lakes Drive and Justin Oaks Drive before lifting around 5:07 p.m. near Chaffee Trail Elementary School.”

NWS also described the EF-0 tornado’s path as not continuous, with damages noted along a path of about 1.38 miles. The estimated maximum path of this tornado was 25 yards.

The enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, is used to rate the estimated wind speed of a given tornado and related damage. Tornadoes that are rated EF-O have 3 Second Gusts that have winds of 65-85 mph.

Action News Jax reported on Sunday that the cleanup process for homeowners in the Peacock Ridge Drive area would be lengthy.

Throughout Sunday afternoon, numerous warnings were issued.

Yesterday was an active day across our area, with numerous warnings in the afternoon. Survey crews are out today assessing the damage. @ActionNewsJax #firstalertwx @MikeFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/0nTr5Iml6W — Trevor Gibbs (@TrevorsWeather) February 5, 2024

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.