Two St. Johns County residents recognized for helping save lives from multi-vehicle crash

It was on Fri., Apr. 21, when Gabriel Caez and Kyle Atwater sprung into action without hesitation.

While driving on International Golf Parkway, both men found a multi-vehicle accident involving several people. Those involved were suffering various injuries. One of the vehicles was on fire and a second had rolled over.

Through their quick thinking and actions, both Caez and Atwater rushed to help. They assisted in lifting and rolling the overturned vehicle over to free the person trapped inside. It helped save precious time that allowed first responders to provide medical care.

In recognition of their heroic actions, Caez and Atwater were presented with a certificate of commendation by St. Johns County Fire Rescue Chief Scott Bullard and Operation Chief Patrick Welch at the SJC Board of County Commissioners meeting this week.

“Gabriel and Kyle demonstrated quick thinking and selfless courage without concern for their own safety, displaying remarkable character,” St. Johns County Fire Rescue Chief Scott Bullard said.