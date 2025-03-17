Two taken to trauma center after car vs. semi crash in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were taken to a local trauma center Monday morning after the car they were in collided with a semi tractor trailer. The wreck occurred on Interstate 95 northbound in St. Johns County at mile marker 329.

One of the victims had to be extricated from their vehicle, St. Johns County Fire Rescue said in a social media post. Traffic on the roadway remained congested after 10:30 a.m.

Authorities urged drivers to use caution when approaching the area.

