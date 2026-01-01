Two teens shot during Jacksonville New Year’s Eve celebration at Friendship Fountain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, two teenagers sustained gunshot wounds during a New Year’s Eve celebration near Friendship Fountain in Jacksonville. A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were both taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Off-duty Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officers were on duty for the celebration when they heard multiple gunshots. They quickly identified the got help for the victims and detained a 19-year-old male as a suspect in the incident.

