UF Health in Jacksonville wins national recognition for Breast Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), has granted accredited status to the UF Health Breast Center right here in Jacksonville.

“The accreditation signifies UF Health’s compliance with NAPBC standards that recognize a breast center’s leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement for patients,” said UF Health in a news release.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“UF Health Jacksonville is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive care possible to the women of our community. Breast health services are a big part of that mission,” said Patrick L. Green, FACHE, CEO of UF Health Jacksonville.

“We have incredibly talented healthcare experts who work hand-in-hand with each other to help women find the best treatment options, beginning when they first come through our doors. This recognition of our breast health program is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of everyone who works here to improve the lives of the communities we serve.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Providing integrated care by a passionate and knowledgeable team of physicians is the focus of our breast health program and we’re incredibly proud of this recognition,” said Shahla Masood, M.D., FCAP, professor and chair of the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, and medical director of the UF Health Breast Center in Jacksonville.

“We believe bringing together experts in multiple specialties, who can collaborate on finding the best options for our patients and then design a personalized therapy for each of them, is the key component in their treatment.”

Accreditation by the NAPBC is granted only to those programs that are committed to providing the best possible care to patients with breast cancer.

The NAPBC provides the structure and resources to develop and operate a high-quality breast center and accredited program.

Breast centers seeking NAPBC accreditation undergo a site visit every three years.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.