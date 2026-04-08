UF Researchers ask for help spotting invasive swamp eels

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — University of Florida researchers are asking South Florida residents to help spot Asian swamp eels.

The fish, originally from East and Southeast Asia, were first seen in the Florida Everglades in 2007.

Frank Mazzotti, a wildlife ecology professor at UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, said the eels are hard to find.

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He explained that researchers believe the eels could be linked to drops in native crayfish and amphibian numbers.

The eels are able to live in South Florida’s environment because they can breathe air and survive in low-oxygen water.

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They also burrow into mud to get through wet and dry seasons.

Anyone who sees an eel-like fish in a canal, wetland, or marsh is asked to take a photo and report the sighting.

Reports can be made by calling 1-888-IVEGOT1 (483-4681), visiting www.IVEGOT1.org, or using the IVEGOT1 mobile app.

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