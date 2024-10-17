UNF celebrates Coggin College of Business expansion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - — The University of North Florida will celebrate the groundbreaking expansions to the Coggin College of Business.

The expansion offers new and improved classrooms, research labs, and varied spaces for the college’s students and more than 100 faculty and staff.

UNF President Moez Limayem will be joined by Dr. Albert Loh, UNF Coggin College interim dean, faculty, students and local and state representatives at the celebration.

The event is set to take place Tuesday, October 22, at 11 A.M.

