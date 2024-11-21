UNF celebrates new U.S. citizens during the naturalization ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida hosted a naturalization ceremony on Tuesday, November 19, at the Adam W. Herbert University Center.

A naturalization ceremony is an event that culminates after the process by which immigrants officially become citizens of the United States. To celebrate this event, the Hicks Honors College coordinated with the Honors National Identity and Migration course to provide students an opportunity to connect with the class’s studies.

“Our students’ participation in the American democratic process takes education beyond the classroom and into the real world,” said Dr. Scott Brown, interim dean of the Hicks Honors College.

US District Judge Marcia Morales Howard helped deliver the citizenship oath to the 49 new citizens, followed by a presentation of colors by UNF ROTC and a performance of the “Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful” by UNF choral student Lavonya Johnson.

Over 500 attendees were at the event, ranging from UNF students to families and friends of new citizens to state officials.

