UNF finds that Jewish Ospreys talon was not vandalized, was scraped by heavy pedestrian traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida said Wednesday that the “Jewish Ospreys” talon painted on a campus walkway was not vandalized but was scraped due to heavy pedestrian traffic.

UNF sent Action News Jax the following statement:

“After a thorough review by University Police of camera footage that includes the area painted by Jewish Ospreys, it was determined that changes to the talon were a result of heavy pedestrian traffic, as well as skateboards, golf carts and bicycles, on the walkway, which connects a parking garage to the core of campus. There was no evidence of vandalism. UNF encourages members of the campus community to report any concerns so they can be fully investigated, as the University remains committed to a safe and welcoming campus. Reports can be made to UPD at (904) 620-2800 or tips can be reported confidentially using the Silent Witness form .”

Haley Jacobson, the student group’s president, originally sounded the alarm when it appeared the logo was vandalized on the second day of Passover.

“What they actually scraped off was the word “Ahabah,” which means love,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson told Action News Jax about previous apparent antisemitic actions she’s observed on campus.

“We’ve had the swastikas, we’ve had groups on campus protesting, we’ve had, unfortunate comments on the Habad’s Instagram, or people just saying bad things when we’re tabling in the market days,” Jacobson said.

Evan Fountain told Action News Jax about the need for all Ospreys, Jewish or not, to stand in solidarity with their Jewish classmates during this time.

“God created us all each of the same. He created me just like he created you just like he created each and every one of us,” Fountain said. “So it’s, it’s important that, you know, we stand for each other and stand together in solidarity.”

