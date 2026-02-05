UNF names Angela Garcia Falconetti as interim president

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida Board of Trustees has named Angela Garcia Falconetti as the university’s interim president. Falconetti, who currently leads Polk State College, will begin her new role February 16.

Falconetti replaces outgoing President Moez Limayem, who has been named the president of the University of South Florida.

A Jacksonville native and alumna of the university, Falconetti has served as the president of Polk State College since 2017.

Her appointment comes as the university begins a national search for a permanent successor.

“The University of North Florida is on an upward trajectory and Falconetti will continue building on that momentum during the transition process,” Steve Moore, the board of trustees chair, said.

He noted that as a graduate who grew up in Jacksonville, Falconetti has strong ties to local business and civic leaders. Moore said she will focus on student success, research, faculty support and community partnerships.

The leadership change comes as the university reports historic gains in enrollment and retention. The institution recently achieved its highest performance-based funding score and has seen a rise in national rankings.

Falconetti said she is honored to return to the university but confirmed she will not be applying for the permanent presidency. “It is truly an honor to return home to the University of North Florida to serve as Interim President,” Falconetti said.

She added that the institution shaped her life in ways that tie her directly to its mission and that she looks forward to working with students, faculty and staff during the transition.

Falconetti’s educational background includes degrees from both New York University and UNF.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and education from NYU. She later received a master’s degree and a doctorate in educational leadership from UNF, where she specialized in instructional leadership, postsecondary education and adult learning.

Her professional history with the university began in the Office of Student Affairs. She held several roles there, rising from an academic adviser and recruiter to assistant vice president of student affairs.

Falconetti also worked in Washington, D.C., as a special assistant to the first deputy assistant secretary for community colleges. Her career includes additional positions at Virginia Western Community College and Daytona State College.

Since 2017, Falconetti has served as the president of Polk State College. Under her leadership, the college expanded academic and workforce programs and increased partnerships with local businesses. She also secured funding for campus improvements, including the construction of the Polk State Haines City-Davenport Campus.

The board of trustees will launch a national search for a permanent president during the transition period. Falconetti’s service as interim president is subject to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors.

