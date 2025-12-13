UNF president Moez Limayem confirmed as new USF president, will stay at UNF until interim is named

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida will soon be searching for an interim president.

Current President Moez Limayem was officially confirmed on Friday by the Florida Board of Governors to become the next president of the University of South Florida in Tampa.

He will start in that role in early 2026.

In a statement to the UNF community, he said he would remain at UNF through the transition of finding an interim president.

Limayem has served as UNF’s president since 2022.

He replaces outgoing USF president Rhea Law, who announced she would be stepping down in February.

The role at USF marks a return to a familiar setting for Limayem, as he served as the Lynn Pippenger Dean of the Muma College of Business at USF for 10 years before becoming president at UNF.

Here is the full message Limayem sent to the Osprey community:

“Dear Ospreys,

“Today, the Florida Board of Governors confirmed my appointment as the next president of the University of South Florida. I am humbled and honored by this opportunity. At the same time, this news brings mixed emotions. Serving this university has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career, and Alya and I will truly miss the people who make UNF such a special place.

“I am not leaving yet. I will remain at UNF through the transition to the Interim President to ensure a smooth and stable handoff. I look forward to continuing our work together and to spending time with as many of you as possible before my departure.

“I also want to outline the next steps in the search for UNF’s eighth president. The UNF Board of Trustees will begin by selecting an interim president, subject to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors. The BOT will then launch the formal presidential search process, including the appointment of a search committee. You can find details about the search process here. Updates will be shared throughout the process.

“Leaving UNF is truly bittersweet. In the three and a half years I have served as your president, I have witnessed a level of passion, commitment and team spirit that has inspired me every day. Together, we have accomplished far more than any single leader ever could. Because of your dedication, UNF has reached new heights and set records that reflect the strength of this university:

“We achieved the highest student retention rate in UNF’s history, reflecting our unwavering focus on student success.

“We secured the highest level of fundraising the University has ever seen, thanks to the generosity of donors who believe in UNF’s mission and future.

“We provided the largest salary increases for faculty and staff, recognizing the indispensable role you play in our momentum.

“We earned the largest infusion of recurring and one-time resources from the State of Florida, fueling new programs, facilities and opportunities for our students.

“We expanded research and innovation and strengthened UNF’s reputation as an engine of talent and impact for the region.

“We deepened our Culture of Belonging and reinforced our commitment to a supportive and welcoming campus.

“We built powerful community partnerships that created life-changing internships and aligned our programs with workforce needs.

“These are not simply accomplishments. They reflect the character and commitment of this university. All of this progress belongs to you, and I am profoundly grateful to have been part of such a transformative chapter.

“My wife Alya and I want to express our heartfelt appreciation to the entire UNF family. You welcomed us with warmth and generosity from the moment we arrived, and the sense of community we found here has been one of the great joys of our lives. We will carry that with us always.

“As I prepare for this transition, I do so with enormous pride in UNF and complete confidence in its future. The momentum you have built is extraordinary. I have no doubt that UNF will continue to rise as more students, faculty and staff choose this University as their destination of choice.

“Thank you for your trust, your partnership and the lifelong friendships that mean so much to me. I will forever be proud to have been part of this Osprey family, and I will continue to follow your achievements and celebrate your success. Swoop!

“Sincerely,

Dr. Moez Limayem

President"

