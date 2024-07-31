UNF researchers design toy cars for kids with cerebral palsy to help with their balance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents of children with cerebral palsy in Jacksonville are being asked to come out and participate in a new clinical trial conducted by the University of North Florida.

Researchers and engineering students at the UNF Laboratory of Applied Biomechanics and Engineering have created stand-on cars for children who need help standing on their own and/or moving around. They said they are looking to combine playtime and physical therapy for children diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

These toy cars have harnesses making it easier to play and stand independently.

Researchers said they have already recruited 5 or 6 families, and they are only seeing only positive results.

Antonia Mestermko said she already sees a difference in her three-year-old son’s mobility. She has had the toy car for eight months.

“He’s using a lot of his leg muscles with these exercises. Now he stands straight on the car and we’re so excited for him,” Mestermko said

Up to 20 families taking part in this UNF research program can take home one of these toy cars.

They are only activated when a child is not fully sitting down and are using their leg muscles. Researchers said eligible children must be between three to six years old and diagnosed with cerebral palsy. The families who are selected will report to UNF three times in six months so the child’s progress can be tracked.

“We want them standing. In order to strengthen their hips and their core, we hope to believe this device will allow them to balance on their own eventually,” Debra Hoffman, assistant professor at the Department of Physical Therapy at UNF, said.

These clinical trials are funded by the National Institutes of Health and the Foundation for Physical Therapy Research.

Dr. Guilherme Cesar leads these studies at UNF. He said cerebral palsy is one of the most impactful neurological disabilities because it affects balance and mobility. He hopes now, these children will spend less time in wheelchairs and more time riding around with their friends and family.

