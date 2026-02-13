UNF students shaken after safety alert about sexual assault on campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An urgent safety alert sent Wednesday at the University of North Florida is raising questions among students about timing and transparency.

The alert was about a sexual assault near the Eco Adventure Trail.

The alleged assault happened on Feb. 2.

University officials said it was reported to UNF police Tuesday night, the 11th, and the campus community was notified the following day on the 12th.

UNF student Ethan McCaffery said, “They reported it February 11, and it happened February 2. So I’m not really sure what else could’ve happened.”

Blue emergency call boxes line the campus, and parts of the wooded Eco Adventure Trail — visible reminders of campus safety. But for some students, the recent alert has shaken their sense of security.

UNF police said patrols have increased around campus since the report.

UNF student Alexandria Yeschenko said she noticed a heightened law enforcement presence earlier this week.

“Earlier this week there was highway patrol here, and then we had four units over there,” Yeschenko said. “But I thought it was weird because the Eco Trail just got closed from a fire.”

Yeschenko said timely communication is critical for students trying to make decisions about their safety.

“I heard about this yesterday, but they didn’t release a whole lot of information,” she said.

She added that limited details are not uncommon.

“It depends on the situation. We don’t always get the details. It just depends on the information they do have,” Yeschenko said.

Action News Jax asked UNF whether there were investigative reasons for withholding information, and whether a police report has been filed.

The university did not directly answer those questions and instead referred Action News Jax back to the campus safety alert sent to students.

As of Friday night, officials have not released information about a possible suspect or provided additional details about what occurred along the trail.

The incident is currently under investigation.

