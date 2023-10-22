UNF welcomes bestselling author Walter Isaacson to discuss new ‘Elon Musk’ biography

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida, in partnership with the World Affairs Council of Jacksonville, is set to host the renowned bestselling author Walter Isaacson.

Isaacson will engage in a discussion about his latest biography, “Elon Musk,” at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 23. The event will take place at UNF’s Fine Arts Center, Building 45.

Walter Isaacson, a distinguished professor of history at Tulane University, has a detailed bibliography, which includes biographies of luminaries like Leonardo da Vinci, Steve Jobs, Benjamin Franklin, and Albert Einstein. He has also served as the editor of Time Magazine, the CEO and chairman of CNN, and the CEO of the Aspen Institute.

This engaging lecture is part of the “All Distinguished Voices” series and is open to the public. These lectures are made possible through the support of the UNF Foundation and are co-hosted by the World Affairs Council of Jacksonville’s Global Issues Evenings.

For those interested in attending, complimentary e-tickets are required. These tickets can be obtained by visiting HERE.

