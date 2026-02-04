Two women found dead in Union County shooting; suspect later found dead: UCSO

UNION COUNTY, Fla. — Two women were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds near S.W. CR 241 in the Providence area in Union County on Tuesday afternoon, says the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO).

According to UCSO, units responded to S.W. CR 241 after receiving calls of shots fired at around 4:30 p.m. Two women were found dead. The suspect left the area and Union County in a 2020 Black Ford F-150.

UCSO says they contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to help with the crime scene and homicide investigation. They say the initial investigation appears to be a domestic-related crime.

The sheriff’s office also says they are working with neighboring law enforcement agencies, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and FHP law enforcement did a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect’s car. The SWAT team responded, and the suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

