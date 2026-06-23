United European Ballet Company presents ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The United European Ballet Company will perform the classic fairytale “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” on Jan. 10, 2027, at 3:00 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets for the Broadway-style ballet production go on sale June 23 at 10:00 a.m.

The FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union and Classical Arts Entertainment, presents this dazzling production. The show combines classical ballet tradition with the charm and excitement of a grand theatrical fairytale.

The production tells the timeless story of a kind princess, a jealous queen, a magical mirror, a poisoned apple, seven charming dwarfs and the power of love and goodness.

It is a family-friendly experience for audiences of all ages, filled with music, dance, laughter, and wonder. The ballet features expressive choreography, colorful characters and elegant storytelling. Bogdan Pavlovsky composed the beautiful score. Audiences will see elaborate hand-painted sets and exquisite costumes created by European designers.

A brilliant cast of international dancers brings the story to life with artistry, emotion and joy. Michael Art, leader of Classical Arts Entertainment, promotes this production.

Tickets can be purchased online at fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000. Group discounts are available for 10 or more tickets. Interested parties can email groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or call 904-632-5050 for best pricing. For media inquiries and interview opportunities, Shelley Henley can be contacted at 904-357-8938, 904-699-2656 or shelley.henley@fscjartistseries.org.

Tickets for “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” can be purchased beginning June 23 at 10:00 a.m. here or by calling the FSCJ Artist Series Box Office at 904-632-5000. Group tickets for 10 or more are available through by calling 904-632-5050.

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