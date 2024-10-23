University of North Florida breaks ground on Coggin College of Business expansion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida is expanding and updating the Coggin College of Business. The university broke ground on the project on Tuesday.

The new space will provide needed classrooms, research labs, and additional spaces for Coggin’s more than 3,000 students and over 100 distinguished faculty and staff members.

“These updated facilities will help us provide more resources to our students so they can find their own direction and later become leaders and innovators in Jacksonville and beyond,” UNF President Moez Limayem said in a news release.

According to a news release, the new space will be utilized for labs, classrooms including The Regency Centers classroom, the Stellar Student Lounge, faculty offices and conference rooms. It will also house the Crowley Center for Transportation and Logistics.

The second floor of Building 10 will be completely renovated for new classrooms, offices and to house Coggin’s Graduate and Executive Education program. About 50,000 square feet in all will be renovated or added.

Two state-of-the-art labs will open in the new space. The Energy Authority Portfolio Management Lab will be utilized for finance and fintech students to study market trends and trading. The Behavioral Research Lab will enhance Coggin faculty’s ability to conduct cutting-edge business research in consumer behavior, behavioral finance, behavioral economics and management.

The project was funded mostly by a $26.3 million Public Education Capital Outlay appropriation from the State Legislature.

