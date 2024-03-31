University of North Florida to host solar eclipse watch party April 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida Department of Physics and Astronomy Club invites the campus community and the public to celebrate the upcoming solar eclipse.

The UNF Eclipse Watch Party will take place from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, April 8, at the J.B. Coxwell Amphitheater.

Action News Jax will hand out free ISO-approved solar eclipse glasses at the event to allow you to watch the sky safely.

Physics students and faculty will have solar telescopes for viewing and fun activities for kids and families of all ages. Please bring chairs or blankets to sit on.

The event is free, but parking at UNF in Lot 18 costs $2. A parking permit can be purchased at a Pay-by-Plate kiosk or the smartphone Flowbird app.

For event questions, contact the UNF physics department at (904) 620-2729.

