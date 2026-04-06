Unpaid Neptune Beach parking tickets could soon go to collections

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Neptune Beach is urging drivers to check for any unpaid parking tickets before mid-April.

Read: Neptune Beach warns unpaid parking tickets will go to collections

Officials say all unpaid tickets issued before 2026 will be sent to collections on April 15. Anyone with an unpaid ticket can check their status online by visiting the North Beaches parking portal, selecting “Search Tickets,” and entering a license plate number.

According to the City’s Parks and Sustainability and City Mobility Department, there are over 12,000 unpaid parking violations in Neptune Beach. There are 3,300 unpaid violations in Atlantic Beach. These figures add up to $368,000 in unpaid parking tickets. Atlantic Beach violators will also be subject to collections, as they’re also under North Beach parking.

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But paid parking has been ongoing since 2020, so are tickets being sent to collections now? Colin Moore, the Director of Parks & Sustainability for Neptune Beach, says it’s because the city has new software making it easier to track parking violations, compensating for their lack of enforcement manpower.

“That’s going to deter even more people from coming. As if the parking prices haven’t already done that. As if the gas prices haven’t already done that,” Julian Uribe said, who was having breakfast in the Beaches Town Center.

The way to pay is to go to the city’s official portal, click on “search tickets,” then enter your license plate number. It costs $2.50 per hour, every day from 11:00 AM to midnight. Violators face a $60 fine.

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“People don’t want to pay $2.50 just to park and grab your coffee real quick,” Uribe said.

The city says that a 30-minute grace period is issued before any citation is given. There are also exceptions for active duty military personnel.

As a reminder, residents are eligible for parking permits, which grant up to 4 hours of free parking per visit for each permitted vehicle. Permits last three years.

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