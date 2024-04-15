Unsung heroes: Honoring vital workers during Public Safety Telecommunications Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In honor of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (NPSW), lasting from April 14-20, we at Action News Jax take a moment to recognize the unsung heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes, ensuring our safety during times of crisis.

Action News Jax Traffic Anchor Marithza Ross visited the dispatch center in Jacksonville to shine a light on these vital individuals, whose dedication and service often go unnoticed.

Hayden Suderman is a recent graduate of UNF and part of the new generation of FHP dispatchers.

Despite her limited experience, Hayden handles a staggering number of calls daily, making a significant impact by assisting countless people in need.

“I take probably 100 more calls per day,” Hayden explains. “I experience something new every day. If I were to keep a running tally, I’d probably run out of space in a month.”

But Hayden and her colleagues do more than just field calls—they serve as a calming presence for those in distress and the first responders on the front lines.

“It’s a special bond,” says Dylan, an FHP responder. “When you go through a really bad situation on the road, that connection between you and the dispatcher will never be broken.”

Their efficiency is crucial not only during emergencies but also benefits everyday people like us. During morning and afternoon commutes, their swift responses ensure faster assistance, resulting in less time spent stuck in traffic for all of us.

“No matter if you are local or you are not from here, it is all the same,” Hayden emphasizes. “We help everyone. It’s all the same.”

As we express our gratitude for their unwavering commitment to public safety, let us remember to honor and appreciate the indispensable role of telecommunicators in our communities.

