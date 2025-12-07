U.S. 17 over St. Mary’s River to close Dec. 8–11 for maintenance

YULEE, Fla. — U.S. 17 over the St. Mary’s River will have full daytime closures from Monday, December 8, to Thursday, December 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for routine bridge maintenance.

During the closure, motorists will be detoured to I-95 via State Road 40 in Kingsland, Georgia, to cross the river and connect with U.S. 17. The St. Mary’s Bridge, constructed in 1927, is a movable swing bridge that requires manual operation to open for vessels.

The St. Mary’s Bridge is a historic structure, built in 1927, and functions as a movable swing bridge. Its center span twists open to allow vessels to pass, requiring a crew to manually unlock, turn, and relock the bridge.

Motorists traveling on U.S. 17 will need to follow posted detour signs during the closure period.

The detour route directs drivers to use State Road 40 in Kingsland, Georgia, to access I-95 South, which they can then use to cross the river and reconnect with U.S. 17.

