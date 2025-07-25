US Senator Ashley Moody meets Mayport sailors back from long deployment in the Middle East

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — US Senator Ashley Moody (R-Florida) was in Mayport on Friday afternoon, meeting with sailors on the USS The Sullivans, which just returned home from deployment in the Middle East earlier this month.

“To have lived out their training in a way that serves their country, you can see that they feel very fulfilled and happy to have done that on behalf of this great nation,” said Moody.

The Sullivans played a key role in protecting Israel during its latest tour, intercepting Iranian missiles shot at the US’s strongest ally in the region.

“To see the sacrifice being away from your families, the bravery, the humility of some of these folks, to me it only drives me to work harder on their behalf,” said Moody.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza, which began after Hamas militants poured into Israel, killing hundreds of Israeli citizens and soldiers, has now raged for twenty-two months.

Thousands of Palestinians have been killed in the fighting, according to Gaza health officials.

Moody told Action News Jax that President Donald Trump continues working to resolve the conflict and bring peace to the region more than six months into his term.

“I think that the President is laser-focused on using the strength of this nation and our capabilities to achieve peace, and I would tell you not a day goes by that he is not focused on that,” said Moody.

Moody was appointed to serve in her new role by Governor Ron DeSantis in January after the US Senate seat was vacated by now-Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Since then, she’s visited NAS Pensacola and now Mayport.

She said she plans to visit other military bases throughout the state in the near future.