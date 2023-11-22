USPS tractor trailer drivers earn ‘The Million Mile Award’ recognition for safe driving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One hundred and seventy one drivers from around the country were recognized with a National Safety Council Million Mile Award.

Nathaniel Humphries, Jr., who drives out of the Jacksonville Processing and Distribution Center, was among those recognized.

Humphries, a tractor trailer driver, earned the National Safety Council (NSC) award in recognition of his stellar safe driving record. The NSC Million Mile Award recognizes drivers with 1 million miles of driving or 30 accumulated years driven without preventable incidents.

Also another driver, Keith Tompkins, who’s home office is right here in Jacksonville, drives a route that takes him between Jacksonville and Savannah, GA, was among those recognized and also earned the NSC award.

In addition to the Awards ceremony, the Logistics Symposium provided information on the latest driver technology, safe driving strategies, and driver training sessions for USPS tractor trailer operators.

Upon receiving the prestigious award, Humphries said, “I am very honored to receive this award from the Postal Service.”

The Million Mile Club is part of the Safe Driver Award program created by the National Safety Council. The Safe Driver Award is the trademark of the expert driver and is recognized as the nation’s highest award for professional safe driving.

