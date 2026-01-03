USS Delbert D. Black deploys, marking 1st ship deployment from NS Mayport in 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was an emotional day at Naval Station Mayport. Family and friends waved goodbye as 300 U.S. Navy Sailors deployed on the USS Delbert D. Black.

It’s the 1st ship of the year to deploy from Naval Station Mayport. And for some Sailors, it also marks their first deployment.

“It’s exciting to go on our first deployment,” Officer Chandler Stiles said. “Finally, do what we came to do, do what we signed up for.”

Officer Chandler Stiles was born and raised on the west side of Jacksonville. He attended the Naval Academy and decided to be stationed at Mayport to be close to home.

“It’s a special moment,” Officer Stiles said.

Officer Stiles’ father, Gylenn Stiles, was a Chief Petty Officer at NAS Jax and started his Naval career at Naval Station Mayport. He says for him it’s a full circle moment.

“I feel extremely proud,” CPO Glyenn Stiles said. “I think it’s going to be interesting to be on the opposite side. I’m just so proud.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Cmdr. Ezra Hatch said, Commanding Officer of the USS Delbert D. Black.

We do not know where the ship is deploying to for security purposes.

Given the US airstrikes on Venezuela this morning, we asked Cmdr. Hatch if he had a message to his Sailors. He says to remember their training.

“I’ve been on many deployments. I’ve been on many ships, and I can tell you this is by far the best prepared ship that I’ve ever been on,” Cmdr. Hatch said.

We don’t know exactly how long this ship will be deployed for operational security purposes. However, a spokesperson for the U.S. Navy told me that the average deployment length ranges between 6 and 7 months, with the understanding that it could be extended even longer.

