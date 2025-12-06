USS ORLECK to host Pearl Harbor Day commemoration on December 6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS ORLECK, a museum warship moored in Jacksonville, Florida, will commemorate Pearl Harbor Day on Saturday, December 6, with a series of special events.

The events will include an hourly cannon salute and a formal Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony starting at 10 a.m., featuring remarks by retired Navy Captain Dan Bean, CEO of K9s for Warriors and President of the USS ORLECK/Florida Historic Naval Ship Association.

“Our vision is to make the USS Orleck a must-see destination for naval history,” said Dan Bean, emphasizing the ship’s role in education and remembrance.

At 11 a.m., a Prisoner of War (POW) Flag Presentation and POW/MIA Missing Man Cable Ceremony will take place on the USS ORLECK’s fantail, honoring those who were captured or went missing during wartime.

The day’s events will culminate at noon with sailors sounding two bells, followed by a moment of silence, an honor guard rifle salute, and the playing of Taps to honor those who perished during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

On December 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy attacked the United States at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, killing 2,403 Americans and injuring 1,178 others, leading to the U.S. entering World War II.

Commissioned in 1945, the USS ORLECK earned multiple battle stars for her service during the Korean and Vietnam conflicts, standing as a testament to naval history and the brave men who served aboard.

