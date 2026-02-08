V for Victory to host Super Bowl Watch Party benefitting Ascension St. Vincent’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — V for Victory will host its 4th Annual Super Bowl Watch Party on Sunday at the Jacksonville Executive Jet Center. The event serves as the organization’s largest annual fundraiser to benefit local adults, children and families battling cancer through Ascension St. Vincent’s.

Proceeds from the party fund critical everyday services such as food, auto and home support for more than 900 local families.

The fundraiser takes place inside a private airplane hangar at the Jacksonville Executive Jet Center, located at 985 Charles Lindbergh Drive.

Doors for the event open at 5:00 p.m., followed by a presentation scheduled for 5:50 p.m.

Attendees will be able to view the big game on giant 4K screens placed throughout the venue.

The event includes a culinary experience curated by Chef Chad and the 14 Prime culinary team. Guests will also have access to craft cocktail bars and the V Pizza mobile oven. Additionally, the party features casino-style gaming and appearances by the Jacksonville Jaguars Cheerleaders.

Families attending the event will have access to a dedicated kids’ area. This space includes bounce houses, game trucks and child-friendly activities to accommodate families while they support the fundraiser.

For more information, visit: vforvictorybowl.com

