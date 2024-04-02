‘Vast needs of the community:’ $123M St. Johns County plan moves forward to build parks, libraries

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) unanimously decided to move forward with an estimated $123 million plan to construct five regional parks and community centers. The plan also includes a library in Nocatee and library hubs in central (Shearwater) community park and northwest (Greenbriar) park.

The next step will be for the County Administrator to assemble a financing team to present a financing package to the county commissioners at a future meeting.

“With this regional park plan combined with previous financial commitments to parks, St. Johns County will have a five-year investment of more than $200 million into county-wide parks and recreation facilities to support an array of programs and services,” the county said in a statement.

The county also said that construction of the five-parks campus is expected to begin in 2024 and be completed by the end of 2026.

A summary of the five parks campus projects and their costs was provided by the county:

Northeast Community Park ($43M): Fields for baseball, softball, and multipurpose uses, pickleball and sand volleyball courts, splash pad, picnic pavilions, and a community center with indoor space to support the Supervisor of Elections and a full-service Public Library branch.

Central Sportsplex ($42M): Five multipurpose fields with synthetic turf fields, three natural grass multipurpose fields, areas designated for tailgating, ticketing and food trucks, and grandstands with a press box.

Five multipurpose fields with synthetic turf fields, three natural grass multipurpose fields, areas designated for tailgating, ticketing and food trucks, and grandstands with a press box. Central Community Park ($13M): Indoor space for recreational programs and to support the Supervisor of Elections and St. Johns County Public Library System services, courts for pickleball and basketball, a recreational field, a splash pad, and two playgrounds.

Indoor space for recreational programs and to support the Supervisor of Elections and St. Johns County Public Library System services, courts for pickleball and basketball, a recreational field, a splash pad, and two playgrounds. Northwest Community Park ($22.4M): Fields for baseball and softball, courts for pickleball and sand volleyball, a community center with a designated area for library services, and picnic pavilions.

Fields for baseball and softball, courts for pickleball and sand volleyball, a community center with a designated area for library services, and picnic pavilions. Davis Park Turf Fields ($3M): Conversion of softball fields to baseball and to turf fields, and additional parking amenities.

The county also mentioned that they won’t be using property tax revenue to pay for construction.

“It is important to note that no property taxes will be used to pay the cost of construction of these parks. Instead we will look to use a combination of existing accumulated impact fees paid by developments­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ and a debt issuance to fund a Commission-approved program. St. Johns County has solid credit ratings of Moody’s Aaa and S&P AA+. We will service the debt using impact fees, tourism tax dollars, and recurring State remitted revenue.” — Jesse Dunn, Budget Director

