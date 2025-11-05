Vendors push back against new fees at Jacksonville’s First Wednesday Art Walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Downtown Jacksonville’s beloved First Wednesday Art Walk is seeing some pushback after organizers rolled out new fees for participating artists.

Vendors say the added costs could price them out — potentially changing the face of the monthly community event that’s long celebrated local creativity.

For years, the Art Walk has been a vibrant hub for painters, crafters, and food vendors. But now, participation comes with a higher price tag.

Maria Cardinas, a vendor, said the changes hit small businesses hardest.

“I don’t like it because right now everything is expensive,” she said. “So no, we don’t agree with that.”

The rules changed in June when organizer Downtown Vision, Inc. began charging new vendor fees: a $45 annual application fee and an additional $45 per event.

“Also, it’s only four hours,” Cardinas added. “So maybe we cannot sell much in four hours.”

Food vendors face even more costs.

Previously, the fees only applied to James Weldon Johnson Park, but Downtown Vision expanded them to cover the entire event footprint — including Laura Street and the right of way from Duval to Adams.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Some vendors say that expansion adds pressure.

Sherry Shine, another vendor, said she understands both sides.

“It’s an extra amount of money and it reduces how much we make,” she said. “But I do understand that there are extra costs that are incurred. And I’m grateful to have the opportunity to vend at this kind of event.”

In a statement, Downtown Vision, Inc. said the team remains committed to maintaining the high quality, accessibility, and community spirit that make the Art Walk a signature event for the city.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The organization said it spent roughly $110,000 last year on security, live music, and operations — and that the new fees help cover those expenses.

Despite the new costs, Shine said she’s staying optimistic.

“I’m hoping for a lot of people!” she said.

Downtown Vision added that even with the increases, its vendor fees remain lower than many other local markets.

Statement on behalf of Downtown Vision, Inc.:

Downtown Jacksonville’s First Wednesday Art Walk remains one of Jacksonville’s most beloved monthly traditions, providing an important platform for local artists to showcase their talent and for the community to experience the vibrancy of our city’s arts and culture scene.

Artists participating in First Wednesday Art Walk pay an annual $45 application fee and, if accepted, a $45 per event participation fee. Previously, these fees only applied to artists located in the park. In June 2025, Downtown Vision, Inc. implemented a change to its permitted footprint, which caused these fees to apply equally throughout the full programmed area; including James Weldon Johnson Park, stretching down Laura Street and surrounding right of way from Duval to Adams.

Our team remains committed to maintaining the high quality, accessibility and community spirit that make First Wednesday Art Walk such a special part of Downtown and the entire city of Jacksonville.

Art Walk Fact Sheet from Downtown Vision:

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.