Venezuelan community and protesters react to claimed U.S. attack in Venezuela

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A developing international story is prompting protests in Jacksonville after a dramatic claim by former President Donald Trump about Venezuela’s leadership.

Demonstrators gathered outside U.S. Senator Rick Scott’s Jacksonville office following Trump’s social media post claiming Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had been captured and removed from the country during a U.S. operation that reportedly included airstrikes near Caracas.

The rally was organized within hours of the announcement. Protesters filled downtown Jacksonville, chanting and holding signs as they responded to what organizers described as U.S. military aggression against Venezuela.

The protest was organized by members of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. Organizers said they are firmly against U.S. intervention, calling the reported action illegal and an act of war.

“Our demands are for no war in Venezuela for the US to take their hands out of Venezuela and no more blood for oil,” organizer Jamison Collins-Morita said.

While protest organizers opposed the attack, some local Venezuelans expressed support for the U.S. action. Maria Kellermann, who came to the United States in 2006 as a political refugee, said the news brought hope after decades of struggle.

“We have been fighting for 25 years to be free and thank you so much America for getting us our Christmas wish come true,” Kellermann said.

Kellermann also described what she said Venezuelans have endured under the current government.

“Healthcare is lacking. Food supply is lacking. The Main human rights are completed for a four-hour citizen,” she said.

The protest also drew political voices, including a candidate running for Congress who criticized the decision and raised concerns about U.S. service members.

“This is not right. Service men and women sacrifice their lives and their families for our freedom. Now you have put Americans at risk..” LaShonda Holloway said, a candidate running for the United States House of Representatives in Congressional District 4.

U.S. Senator Rick Scott also weighed in, sharing a video on X and writing in part:

“Both as Governor and now as U.S. Senator, I’ve been proud to stand with Florida’s incredible Venezuelan community and the people of Venezuela who’ve bravely fought for a new day of freedom and democracy! Thanks to @POTUS, Maduro and his thugs are being held accountable, and Venezuela is FREE!”

Kellermann said she is hopeful about what comes next for Venezuelans.

“We’re gonna go back and reunite our families go back and build our country back up,” she said.

Local Venezuelans said they are closely watching developments and waiting to see what happens next.

