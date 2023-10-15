Veterans Council of St. Johns County to host Veterans Day celebration November 11

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In a heartwarming tribute to those who have served and sacrificed for our country, the Veterans Council of St. Johns County, in collaboration with the Military Officers Association of America, Ancient City Chapter, is set to host a special event to celebrate and honor veterans on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, at the Anastasia Baptist Church located at 1650 A1A S.

The event promises a day of reflection, gratitude, and camaraderie, inviting the community to join in paying their respects to the brave men and women who have served in the armed forces.

The doors to the Atrium will open at 9:00 a.m., providing an opportunity for attendees to explore the Traveling Vietnam and War on Terror Walls, along with more than 40 display tables showcasing the dedication of local Not for Profits, Military Groups, and various military displays.

The highlight of the day will undoubtedly be the Veterans Day Ceremony scheduled to commence at precisely 11:00 a.m. This solemn event will feature a keynote address by BG William Temple, Deputy Commanding General FLANG, who will undoubtedly offer insights and inspiration from his extensive military career.

To add a melodious touch to the occasion, the St. Augustine High School Chorale will be performing patriotic songs, filling the air with the spirit of unity and patriotism.

The event is open to all and free of charge, ensuring that everyone can participate in this momentous day of recognition. To further accommodate attendees, there will be ample free parking available on-site.

