Veterinarian stresses making plan for pets before NYE celebrations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For some people, watching the fireworks on New Year’s Eve is something they look forward. However, it’s a different experience for some pets.

“It is very terrifying,” said retired Veterinarian Dr. Richard Williams. “Very loud noises, bright lights, things flashing, a lot of commotion, a lot of people you know running around and lots of screaming.”

Williams has over 40 years of experience treating pets. He says there are some ways to tell if your pet is experiencing stress from the fireworks.

“They’re going be panting a lot, you know, searching for someplace to hide usually,” said Williams. “They’re not being their normal selves.”

Before you ring in the new year, Williams says pet owners should make a plan for their pets.

“Bring them indoors, find a nice quiet area for them to be able to relax and be in,” Williams said.

“If you know your animal’s going to react to it, get a mild sedative for them, you can go to your veterinarian and get little sedatives where you give them a pill of an hour or two ahead of time, it’s going to take the edge off.”

Williams says the best thing a pet owner can do to make sure that their pet is feeling comfortable is to keep their routine as close to normal as possible. The more familiar they are with their environment, the more they’ll be able to relax.

