VetFest set for end of September, offering multiple services to help veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thur., Sept. 28 VetFest will open its doors, offering a wide range of services for the benefits that veterans have earned.

Running from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the FSCJ Kent Campus, the VA will be offering to assist veterans with the following:

Toxic exposure screening.

Enrollment.

Veterans Benefits Administration.

Lung cancer screening.

Suicide prevention materials.

On-site naloxone prescriptions.

Substance abuse services.

Plus much more.

VetFest also wants to make it known that with the services they will offer, September is Suicide Prevention Month.

The Kent Campus is located at 3939 Roosevelt Blvd. in Jacksonville.

