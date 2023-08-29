Victims remembered from Saturday’s racist mass shooting in New Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville community is mourning the loss of three people who were killed in Saturday’s racist mass shooting at a New Town Dollar General.

On Monday night, a local church and a local park hosted events where victims were remembered. Community members held a unity rally at James Weldon Park to honor those lives lost.

The community is still trying to cope with Saturday’s racist mass shooting.

Fifty-two-year-old Angela Carr, 19-year-old Anolt Laguerre Jr. and 29-year-old Jerrald Gallion were murdered by Ryan Palmeter, who according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, wrote manifestos detailing his hatred of Black people.

Florida Representative Angie Nixon said community members shouldn’t have to be at this rally.

“This was a racist issue,” Nixon said. “This was racist violence that took place on Saturday.”

Not far from the rally at James Weldon Park, noted Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump held a press conference with Jarrald Gallion’s family. Crump said he was shocked to hear about the shootings.

“They feel like they have to go out and kill Black people, and Brown people and Jewish people,” Crump said. “It’s senseless, It’s deplorable and we have to stop this.”

Jarrald Gallion’s mother-and-law, Sabrina Rozier, said the 29-year-old was a devoted father who left behind a 4-year-old daughter.

“He was robbed of that and so was my granddaughter,” Rozier said. Now she is asking who shot my daddy. When are they bringing Jerrald home?”

Rozier added her granddaughter was supposed to be with her father this weekend.

“She was supposed to be with her daddy,” Rozier said. “Just imagine if she was... I would’ve lost her too probably.”

Funeral services have yet to be set for any of these victims.

